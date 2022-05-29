Liverpool report: Sadio Mane opts to leave Reds

Sadio Mane has reportedly decided to leave Liverpool (opens in new tab), with Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) believed to be favourites for his signature.

The forward has one year left to run on his contract at Anfield and it looks like he will not be extending his stay on Merseyside.

He had seemingly promised to announce a decision on his future after Saturday's Champions League final - which the Reds lost 1-0 to Real Madrid (opens in new tab).

And the Senegal international appeared to suggest that he would remain with the Reds. In the build-up to the season finale in Paris, he said (opens in new tab):

"Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good and I am fully focused on Saturday's game. That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special."

As it transpired, Mane didn't speak to the media post-match, but according to Goal (opens in new tab), he is set to tell Liverpool he wants to move this summer - with the Reds valuing their No10 at more than the £25 million Bayern are said to be willing to pay.

The Bundesliga champions might have to spend fairly big up front, however; Robert Lewandowski has already held talks (opens in new tab) about a switch to Barcelona (opens in new tab).

If Mane does exit Anfield, it will represent the Reds' most high-profile departure since Phillipe Coutinho left for Barcelona four-and-a-half years ago (although that worked out alright in the end, didn't it!).

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton (opens in new tab) in June 2016 and has gone on to score 120 goals in 268 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, winning every trophy available and sharing the 2018/19 Premier League Golden boot with teammate Mo Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.