Liverpool transfer news: Gini Wijnaldum moving closer to Barcelona switch

Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly likely to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after five years at Anfield.

Barcelona are said to be close to agreeing terms with the Dutchman, whose future has been up in the air for some time now.

According to Football Insider, Barca manager Ronald Koeman has made his compatriot a top transfer target and a deal is all but done. This comes despite reports in Spain that the Catalans have eased up in their pursuit of the 30-year-old young academy product Ilaix Moriba’s first team breakthrough.

For a club struggling financially in the current climate, a free agent of Wijnaldum’s quality is sure to be an enticing option.

While Liverpool want keep the midfielder at the club, negotiations remain deadlocked and a departure looks increasingly on the cards.

Wijnaldum has been integral to the Reds’ recent success, capped by Champions League glory in 2019 and ending their 30-year wait for the title last season. He’s made 227 appearances in all, netting 22 goals – including two in the famous Champions League semi-final comeback against Barca.

Should he make the move to the Camp Nou, it will bring an end to a six-year spell in England which began at Newcastle in 2015.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third this Mother's Day. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 worst title-defending teams in Premier League history

BOOTS Puma Future Z review: light, bright and so very Neymar

SOCIAL What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers