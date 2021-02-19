Liverpool transfer news: Reds and Chelsea among eight clubs to contact David Alaba’s agent

Chelsea and Liverpool are pushing hard to convince Bayern Munich defender David Alaba to join them instead of Real Madrid this summer, say reports.

The 28-year-old announced earlier this week that he will depart the German champions on a free transfer at the end of the season after failing to agree a new contract.

The versatile Austria international, who can play in a range of roles in defence and midfield, will be one of the most sought-after signings this summer with no transfer fee to pay.

ESPN reports that eight clubs have already been in touch with Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi about the player.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign him, having already reached a verbal agreement with the player and agent over financial terms.

But Alaba will listen to what other clubs are willing to put on the table and there is no shortage of suitors.

Four Premier League clubs are in the running: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are also in the race, but Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be the two clubs making the biggest effort to persuade Alaba of a move.

