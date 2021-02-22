Liverpool transfer news: Reds battle three Premier League rivals for Torino defender Gleison Bremer

Everton, West Ham and Fulham have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, say reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old scored the winner in a massive 1-0 win over relegation rivals Cagliari on Friday and is enjoying an impressive campaign in Serie A.

His form has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have been monitoring the Brazilian with a view to a summer move, according to Toro News.

But the Reds could face competition from three Premier League rivals, including Merseyside neighbours Everton.

West Ham are also in the running, as well as Fulham, who have tried to sign the defender in the past and will revive their interest if they avoid relegation.

Torino are hoping to tie Bremer down to a new deal and have opened talks with his representatives, as his current contract expires in 2023.

However, the former Atletico Mineiro centre-back changed agent last year to an agency that is particularly active in the English market, which could raise the chances of a Premier League switch.

Bremer joined Toro in the summer of 2018 and has scored nine goals in 63 appearances for the club, four of which have come this season.

