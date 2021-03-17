Liverpool transfer news: Reds considering summer swoop for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge

Liverpool have made Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge a leading transfer target, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured a disappointing Premier League title defence and the German could look to refresh his squad this summer.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the table and will need to overturn a five-point deficit to finish in the top four.

The Reds are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and still have plenty to play for this term.

But Klopp and Liverpool’s recruitment team have already begun working on plans for the summer transfer market.

According to Eurosport , Berge is among the names under consideration at Anfield.

The Norway international is expected to leave Sheffield United if the club succumbs to relegation to the Championship.

The Blades, who parted with manager Chris Wilder last weekend, are 14 points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.

It would take a monumental and unprecedented effort for United to survive from here.

As such, Berge is likely to be playing his football elsewhere next term, with Liverpool among his suitors.

The Reds look set to lose Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, with the Dutchman out of contract on June 30.

A recent report stated that Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa were all keeping tabs on Berge, who joined Sheffield United for a club-record fee of £22m in January 2020.

And Liverpool could now be set to enter the race for the 23-year-old, who is currently out injured.

“I think this [Sheffield United] has always been a springboard for Sander,” Wilder told TV2 last month.

“He wants to play at the highest level, he wants to play Champions League regularly and he wants to play for a top team.

“We gave him an opportunity to show off his skills and he has taken it. If he plays well, he makes us a better team, but I know that day will come.

“I know Sander won’t be here until he’s 32, but we enjoy working with him and hopefully he has a few games left as a Sheffield United player. I understand, if he goes and if it happens, then it happens with our blessing.

“I wish Sander all the best. Do I think he can play for a top club? Absolutely, but for that to happen, he has to keep doing well here.”

