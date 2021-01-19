Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt significant blow in pursuit of David Alaba

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign David Alaba on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The Austria international is out of contract at Bayern Munich on June 30.

Liverpool had been linked with a move for the versatile defender, who has played at left-back, centre-back and in midfield during his career.

The Reds made an attempt to sign Alaba, and PSG also spoke to the player’s representatives.

But according to the Guardian , the 28-year-old rejected both clubs in favour of a move to Real Madrid.

Alaba has been free to talk to non-German clubs since the transfer window opened on January 1.

And he has now reached an agreement with Madrid that will see him end a 13-year association with Bayern at the end of the campaign.

Alaba has been a huge success in Munich, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues with Bayern.

But the Austrian will now realise his dream of playing for Madrid after agreeing a four-year contract with the La Liga champions.

Alaba is expected to earn around £204,000 per week at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

It was confirmed that the 28-year-old’s future lay elsewhere when Bayern broke off contract negotiations in November.

“I’m honestly not happy that we have to deal with this issue this week, when we’re facing two difficult away games to Salzburg and Dortmund,” said Hansi Flick told after talks broke down.

“I would be happy if David stays at Bayern beyond this season. David is a top player and a really great person.

“He embodies certain values, is popular with the club and supporters.

“I have no doubts that he will continue to perform at peak performance and give everything.”

Alaba will hope to win a 10th Bundesliga crown before he moves on ahead of next season.

