Liverpool transfer news: Southampton, Wolves and Leeds battle for £10m-rated Neco Williams

Liverpool are ready to sell Neco Williams for £10 million this summer, say reports, and Southampton are winning the race for his signature ahead of fellow Premier League suitors Leeds and Wolves.

The 20-year-old is currently away with the Wales squad at Euro 2020, where he started in a 1-0 defeat to Italy on Sunday.

According to Goal, the three English clubs are keen on signing the full-back and the Reds will let him go for around £10m.

The outlet believes that Saints are the frontrunners, having already tried to sign him on loan in January, while Burnley, Aston Villa and Norwich have also shown interest.

It’s no great surprise that Williams is keen to get more regular game time after making just six Premier League appearances last season.

The Welsh youngster has found it tough to break into Jurgen Klopp’s team with Trent Alexander-Arnold for competition, but the potential he has shown when given an opportunity means the level of interest from English clubs comes as no surprise.

At the age of 20, Williams will feel ready to establish himself as a first-team regular somewhere after deputising for Alexander-Arnold for the last year and a half.

He underlined his versatility by putting in a solid performance at left wing-back for Wales at the Stadio Olimpico, and a fee of £10m could prove to be a bargain if Williams continues his development.

Wales’ Euro 2020 adventure will continue into the last 16, but it remains to be seen whether Williams will be able to keep his starting spot, after being named on the bench for the first two games.

