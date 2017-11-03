Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham

Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld will miss Tottenham's Premier League match with Crystal Palace on Sunday after suffering injuries during Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrd.

Defender Alderweireld, who was also left out of Belgium's squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Mexico and Japan, limped off during the closing stages with a hamstring injury at Wembley after a Dele Alli-inspired Spurs put the Spanish and European champions to the sword.

Lloris sustained a groin strain, meaning Michel Vorm is in line to start against the Premier League's bottom club.

"My information about Toby and Hugo is we must wait," Pochettino told a pre-match news conference.

"The scan they are now going to do this afternoon [Friday]. Sure, tomorrow we will have a better idea about it. Today is speculation.

"We can guess but I think we must wait for the information after the scan and the assessment from the doctor.

Speaking when he announced his France squad to face Wales and Germany in friendlies this month, national team boss Didier Deschamps said he expected Lloris to be out for a minimum of 15 days.

Despite riding high on the back of their midweek exploits, Spurs are aiming to return to winning ways domestically after last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

"We have to be focused," Pochettino said, having confirmed top scorer Harry Kane suffered no adverse reaction following his return from a hamstring problem to face Madrid.

"I think we must use the result [against Madrid] to lift us and build our confidence but I understand that we must work hard to get another good result on Sunday.

"It is difficult to play again after Wednesday because Wednesday was massive but we must be ready for a tough game.

"Crystal Palace struggled at the start of the season and changed their manager – Roy Hodgson, who I know very well and is a great manager.

"Now, the challenge is to be focused. Today is an opportunity to forget the Real Madrid game. After Manchester United it is important to win a game in the Premier League."