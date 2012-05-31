Lucas aiming to be back for pre-season

The Brazilian midfielder saw his season cut short after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage during the 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea in November.

Lucas underwent surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in his native Brazil.

And after six months on the sidelines, the tough-tackling Reds midfielder admits he is hungry to return to action and is hopeful of returning in time for the new season.

"I'm in the final stage of my recovery. I've been recovering for six months," he told Sportv.

"I am currently in the physical stage, aiming to be back for pre-season, so that I can be back on the pitch as soon as possible."