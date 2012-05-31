Lucas aiming to be back for pre-season
By Nick Moore
Lucas Leiva has confirmed that he is in the final stages of his recovery and is expected to return to the Liverpool first team in time for pre-season training.
The Brazilian midfielder saw his season cut short after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage during the 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea in November.
Lucas underwent surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in his native Brazil.
And after six months on the sidelines, the tough-tackling Reds midfielder admits he is hungry to return to action and is hopeful of returning in time for the new season.
"I'm in the final stage of my recovery. I've been recovering for six months," he told Sportv.
"I am currently in the physical stage, aiming to be back for pre-season, so that I can be back on the pitch as soon as possible."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.