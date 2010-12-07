Malaga agree to sign Maresca

The 30-year-old, whose career has included spells with Juventus and Fiorentina as well as Sevilla, has been a free agent since leaving Olympiakos in August.

"With the arrival of Enzo we add to the team a man with experience who has played at big clubs and who brings quality, seniority and leadership to our midfield," sporting director Antonio Fernandez said on the club website.

Malaga sacked coach Jesualdo Ferreira last month and appointed former Real Madrid boss Manuel Pellegrini. They are 17th in the 20-team standings with 13 points from 14 matches.

Maresca will have a medical on Thursday before being presented to the media at the Andalusian club's Rosaleda stadium, Malaga said.