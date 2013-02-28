Man City youngster jailed for dangerous driving
By app
Young Manchester City defender Courtney Meppen-Walters was jailed for 16 months on Thursday for dangerous driving, the Press Association reported.
The 18-year-old was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of causing the deaths of a brother and sister last September through careless driving.
Meppen-Walters was named on the substitutes' bench for a Champions League match against Ajax Amsterdam this season but has never played for City's first team.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.