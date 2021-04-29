Man Utd v Roma live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Man Utd v Roma live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 29 April, 8pm BST

Manchester United will be looking to take a big step towards the Europa League final when they take on Roma on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have downplayed the importance of trophies last month, but a man with his links to United will surely understand why a piece of silverware would help cement the feeling that the club is moving in the right direction under his management. United made light work of Granada in the last round and extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 13 matches with a 0-0 draw against Leeds on Sunday. The Red Devils deserve to be considered favourites to win the Europa League from here.

Roma, who memorably lost 7-1 at Old Trafford in 2007, booked their place in the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate triumph over Ajax. The Italian side were, in truth, fortunate in both legs of that tie, and a run of three Serie A games without a win is not ideal preparation for a game against an in-form United side.

United remain without Anthony Martial, who is facing a race against time to return from a knee injury before the end of the season. Phil Jones is a long-term absentee but Solskjaer will have been pleased to see his team come through the draw with Leeds unscathed.

Edinson Cavani’s big-game experience could see him return to the starting XI to lead the line, with Daniel James likely to be the man to give way. Paul Pogba is also set to feature from the first whistle on Thursday.

Nicolo Zaniolo’s comeback from an ACL injury has been delayed, and the Italy international has now ruled himself out of Euro 2020. Pedro Rodriguez has a muscular problem and will not play at Old Trafford, although he is hoping to be back in time for the second leg.

Young left-back Riccardo Calafiori is also out, but Chris Smalling is in line to feature against his former club having completed his comeback from a spell on the sidelines.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

