Manchester United: PSG still in talks with Zinedine Zidane about replacing Mauricio Pochettino - regardless of Ralf Rangnick taking over at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s pursuit of PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has led the French club to open talks with Zinedine Zidane about replacing the Argentine mid-season, according to reports in France.

Pochettino has emerged as the Red Devils’ top target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last week following a humiliating 4-1 Premier League defeat to Watford.

The former Tottenham boss has a contract until 2023 in Paris and a deal to bring him in during the season looks tricky, with reports saying United’s first approach was knocked back.

But Le Parisien (via Get French Football News) writes that former Real Madrid coach Zidane has been talking to PSG for the past few weeks about potentially succeeding Poch.

A meeting between the World Cup-winning former France playmaker and the Parisian club took place earlier in November at the five-star Royal Monceau hotel in the French capital.

PSG directors Leonardo and Jean-Claude Blanc are said to have sat down with Zidane, although PSG have denied the talks.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving Madrid in June, and has been linked with the France job.

He is said to be unsure about taking the job at the Ligue 1 side midway through the season if Pochettino leaves for Old Trafford.

It remains unclear how likely that scenario is, and talks were initially with a view to Zidane taking over next term before the possibility of a sooner appointment arose.

United are currently under the guidance of Michael Carrick, who led the Red Devils to the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 win in Villarreal on Tuesday.

