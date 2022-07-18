Manchester United report: Red Devils to redouble efforts to land Brazil international

Manchester United are set to renew their efforts to bring Antony to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with the Ajax (opens in new tab) forward earlier this summer, but their interest seemed to have cooled in recent weeks.

United (opens in new tab) were put off by the Dutch club's valuation of Antony, thought to be in the region of £68m.

Erik ten Hag worked with the Brazil international at the Johan Cruyff Arena for two seasons, and he wants to be reunited with him in Manchester.

The attacker, who tends to operate on the right wing, scored eight goals and provided four assists as Ajax won the Eredivisie title last term.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) writes that United could go back in for Antony as the start of the Premier League season creeps ever closer.

The Red Devils believe Ajax might be more willing to do business than they initially let on.

The Dutch giants, who are now managed by former Club Brugge boss Alfred Schreuder, are close to completing the signing of Francisco Conceicao.

The Porto (opens in new tab) winger also operates from the right flank and is viewed as a possible replacement for Antony.

Ajax have also acquired Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham - another player who plays out wide.

(Image credit: Getty)

United will hope that Ajax are now prepared to lower their demands as they seek to add another new face to their squad.

Antony, who enjoyed working with Ten Hag in Amsterdam, is said to be desperate to join United.

The Red Devils have already completed the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer.

United have agreed to pay up to £57m for the Argentina international, who is a centre-back by trade but can also be deployed in the middle of the park.

However, their ongoing pursuit of Barcelona (opens in new tab) midfielder Frenkie de Jong has hit another snag (opens in new tab).

United must now decide whether to continuing pursuing De Jong or to turn their attention to other targets.