Manchester United transfer news: Agent ‘has to work quietly’ with Paul Pogba amid Juventus interest
Mino Raiola says he wants to avoid offending people and therefore won't talk about his star client.
Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola says he can’t talk about the Manchester United midfielder’s future because he will offend someone if he does.
The 27-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford is up at the end of next season and he has been heavily linked with a summer departure, in part thanks to previous comments by Raiola.
In December, the agent told Italian newspaper Tuttosport that Pogba was “unhappy at Manchester United” and “needs to change team”, fuelling speculation of a return to Juventus.
But Raiola has now changed his tune and decided to stay quiet when asked about the France World Cup winner’s future.
“Paul Pogba to Juventus? I can’t speak about Pogba because people are nervous, they don't sleep at night,” he said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
“I have to work quietly... If I speak, someone gets offended.”
Pogba, who joined United from Juve in the summer of 2016 for a then-world record fee of £89 million, has scored four goals in 28 appearances this season in all competitions.
