Manchester United transfer news: David de Gea could leave club this summer

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to let David de Gea depart Old Trafford this summer, with the club planning a refresh on the goalkeeping front.

The 30-year-old is one of four senior goalkeepers currently at United, along with long-time back-up Sergio Romero, veteran Lee Grant and the emerging Dean Henderson, who has recently stepped into the number one spot with De Gea returning to Spain for the birth of his first child.

Romero and Grant are both out of contract at the end of the season, while United will also look for a replacement for De Gea, according to Football Insider.

However, finding a buyer for the Spaniard is likely to be easier said than done given his rumoured salary of over £350,000 a week. His current deal runs until June 2023.

De Gea arrived at United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in English football history at the time. He took some time to settle in as the successor to the retired Edwan van der Sar but went on to establish himself as one of the world’s very best in the position.

However, the Spain number one has come in for criticism more recently and now has genuine competition for his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the shape of 23-year-old Henderson, who returned to his parent club after a hugely impressive loan spell at Sheffield United last season.

De Gea has made 432 appearances in his decade at United, playing under six different managers and winning the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League.

