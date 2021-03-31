Manchester United transfer news: Juventus could offer Paulo Dybala in swap deal for Paul Pogba

Juventus expect Paulo Dybala to leave this summer and could use him as a makeweight in a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

According to Football Italia, Pogba remains a key target for former teammate Andrea Pirlo after enjoying a trophy-laden four-year spell in Serie A earlier in his career.

The French World Cup winner was a vital part of four successive title wins for Juve, as well as Coppa Italia successes in each of his last two seasons with the club.

They also reached the Champions League final in 2015, losing 3-1 to a Barcelona side boasting a front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Juve are keen to bring Pogba back to Turin after his £90million move to Old Trafford has failed to live up to expectations.

Hampered by a transitional team, uncertainty on and off the pitch, and doubts about his commitment to the club amid a constant swirl of speculation, Pogba has been a disappointment.

Aside from a Europa League and League Cup double in his first season, the midfielder has little to show for his eagerly anticipated second stint at Man United.

After failing to break into the first team under Sir Alex Ferguson, Pogba returned as a much more rounded and mature player but endured a difficult relationship with Jose Mourinho.

Although the situation improved following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, major honours have continued to elude United, leading Pogba to look for an exit route.

Juventus and Real Madrid are the most likely destinations for the 28-year-old, but the Bianconeri believe that including Dybala as part of the deal could tip the balance in their favour.

The Argentine international is entering the final year of his contract and has been identified as a useful means to trade with several top teams, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.