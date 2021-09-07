Manchester United transfer news: PSG fear Paul Pogba will join Real Madrid

PSG are looking at alternatives to Paul Pogba as they fear the Manchester United midfielder will join Real Madrid, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and there has been little progress in discussions over a new deal.

United are still hopeful that they can persuade Pogba to commit his future to the club.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his colleagues are no doubt working on contingency plans should the midfielder depart as a free agent.

Reports in the summer suggested PSG were pursuing a move for Pogba before the end of the transfer window.

That deal did not materialise in the end, as PSG's funds were tied up by the unexpected signing of Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 giants were expected to line up a deal to sign Pogba when his contract expires.

The Frenchman will be permitted to hold talks with foreign clubs from January 1, and he could even sign a pre-contract agreement with any future employer.

However, Defensa Central reports that PSG are increasingly fearful that Pogba will choose another destination.

The 28-year-old is thought to favour a move to Real Madrid, where he could get the chance to play alongside international team-mate Kylian Mbappe next season.

PSG have begun considering a swoop for Franck Kessie in a move which suggests they are not confident about Pogba.

Kessie, who is also the subject of interest from Tottenham, is out of contract at AC Milan in 2022.

United might hope that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will convince Pogba that the grass is not necessarily greener elsewhere.

Yet Ronaldo's presence alone is unlikely to be enough to persuade the former Juventus man to commit his peak years to the Red Devils.

That is especially true when you consider that Ronaldo might himself move on when his two-year deal expires in 2023.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

2021/22 58 things we can't wait to see this season

RETURN OF FANS How history can predict football's recovery from the pandemic

QUIZ! Can you name every team in this season's Europa League?