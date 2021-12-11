Manchester United transfer news: Ralf Rangnick will not try and persuade Paul Pogba to stay

Ralf Rangnick says he will not try to persuade Paul Pogba to sign a new contract at Manchester United.

The France international is set to become a free agent in June and there has been little progress in discussions over an extended deal.

Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have all been linked with the signature of Pogba, who re-joined United for a then-world record fee of £89m in 2016.

Rangnick, who was appointed as United's interim manager at the end of last month, was asked about the midfielder's situation in his press conference on Friday.

And the German said he does not believe it is his job to sell the club to Pogba.

“I wouldn’t say he’s not worth keeping,” Rangnick said ahead of his team's trip to Norwich on Saturday.

“But players have to want to play for a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play Manchester United in the medium or long term, I don’t think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.

“But let’s wait and see, I have spoken with him [Pogba] for 15 minutes over the phone a few days ago [Tuesday]. Let’s have him come back, get fit, train with the team and see where we stand, how the team has developed by then.

“He can be an important player but this is true for all the other players we have.

"I’m not just the coach of Paul Pogba, I’m also the coach of all the other players and my ambition is to make them better, improve each individual player, and this is only possible by improving the performance of the whole team.”

Pogba has been in Dubai recuperating from a thigh injury, and Rangnick appeared to question why he had not been recovering in Manchester.

“As far as I can tell the medical department is really very good, with many different approaches towards rehab,” he added.

“I would not want players to do their rehab abroad or anywhere else – the decision on Paul was taken before I came.

“I have already spoken to the medical department – to Steve [McNally] our doctor, to Robin Sadler [head of rehab] – that in the future I want players with injuries to stay here.”

