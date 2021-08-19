Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils consider midfielder signing but must sell first

Manchester United could sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes at the end of August, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a successful summer so far, signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to significantly bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

United were runners-up in the Premier League last term, although there was a substantial 12-point gap to champions Manchester City.

Solskjaer is expected to at least get closer to top spot this time around, as well as win his first piece of silverware since replacing Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Sancho was always United's priority in this summer's window, having failed to land him in 2020.

Solskjaer was also keen to find an upgrade on Victor Lindelof at centre-back, and the experienced Varane is a fantastic choice.

Tom Heaton has also joined the club as third-choice goalkeeper, while Paul McShane has been brought in as a player-coach who is expected to turn out for the Under-23s only.

There have not been too many rumours of another player on the way to Old Trafford this summer, but United's business might not be done yet.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils could yet acquire a midfielder before the window closes at 11pm on August 31.

Eduardo Camavinga is one name under consideration, although the Frenchman is thought to favour a move to La Liga.

The story suggests Yves Bissouma, who is valued at £30m by Brighton, is a player who could be a good fit for United.

But before they can bring in another body, the club will have to raise funds through player sales.

United's interest in a midfielder therefore depends on whether they can shift fringe members of Solskjaer's squad.

Jesse Lingard is among those who have been linked with moves elsewhere following his successful stint on loan at West Ham last term.

Phil Jones could also depart but it is unclear how many clubs would be interested in a player who has barely played since 2019.

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

FEATURE From fat jokes to the Ballon d'Or: How Gerd Müller became "Muhammad Ali of the penalty box"

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions