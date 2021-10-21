Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils in four-way fight for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United are one of four clubs weighing up a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to reports.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the England international ahead of a potential transfer next summer.

Calvert-Lewin is under contract until 2025 and the Toffees will not want to lose one of their prized assets.

But the striker's development at Goodison Park has not escaped the attention of Everton's Premier League rivals.

And if Rafael Benitez's side fail to qualify for Europe this season, the 24-year-old could push for a move away.

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Manchester City are both admirers of Calvert-Lewin.

Edinson Cavani is expected to depart Old Trafford next summer and Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 years old at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Calvert-Lewin has been identified as a potential long-term option at centre-forward for the Red Devils.

City are also on the lookout for a striker after failing to land Harry Kane in the summer.

Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with both Manchester clubs, but Calvert-Lewin could be a good alternative.

Meanwhile football.london reports that the Everton frontman has emerged as Arsenal's No.1 target next summer.

Alex Lacazette is out of contract in 2022 and is likely to move on, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will turn 33 in June.

And according to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle's recruitment team have also identified Calvert-Lewin as a possible target.

The Magpies are expected to splash the cash in upcoming transfer windows following the club's takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

A fee of £50m could be sufficient to prise Calvert-Lewin away from Goodison Park, according to The Sun.

That figure seems a touch on the low side given the England international's importance to Everton.

But Calvert-Lewin is approaching his mid-20s and he will be desperate to test himself at the highest level.

The chance to move to Manchester United or Manchester City - should it emerge - might prove too good to turn down.

