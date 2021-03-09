Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to battle Tottenham and Liverpool for Nikola Milenkovic

Three Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to reports.

The Serbia international is enjoying an impressive season for the Serie A side and is expected to be the subject of offers from rival sides this summer.

Milenkovic is out of contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in 2022 and Fiorentina could be forced to cash in on him at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the Premier League sides who could make an approach for the 23-year-old, according to Calciomercato .

Tottenham are also thought to be in the mix for the centre-back, who can also play on the right side of defence.

Spurs and Liverpool have both reached out to Milenkovic’s representatives, while United are supposedly weighing up an offer.

The Premier League trio could face competition from Inter, who have sounded him out as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar.

Inter considered making a move for Milenkovic last summer, but Skriniar’s proposed switch to Tottenham did not go through and they therefore did not follow up their interest in the Fiorentina stopper.

AC Milan were also seen as potential suitors for Milenkovic before the start of the campaign, but they are now focused on signing Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis.

Manchester United are seeking a partner for Harry Maguire in the centre of defence and are fans of Milenkovic.

Liverpool have been engulfed by an injury crisis at the back for most of this season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all sidelined.

The Reds could seek to bolster their options in the summer, although they did sign Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies in the January window.

Tottenham are also on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, and they could choose between Milenkovic and a renewed attempt to sign Skriniar.

