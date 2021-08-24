Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils want Eduardo Camavinga - but fear he favours PSG

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad has been bolstered by the acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer.

United's attack and defence have been upgraded, and some supporters now want to see the Red Devils address the midfield.

Camavinga, who has earned rave reviews in France for his performances for Rennes, is among their targets.

But according to ESPN, United fear that the teenage talent is holding out for a move to PSG.

The Premier League giants have not ended their interest in Camavinga and still hope a deal could be done.

Yet United privately acknowledge that it will be difficult to persuade the midfielder to move to Old Trafford.

Camavinga is out of contract at Rennes in 2022, and although his current employers are willing to sell him this month, the youngster seems content to run down his deal.

PSG would certainly prefer him to do that as they plot an approach next summer, when he will be a free agent.

The Ligue 1 side are hoping to sign Paul Pogba in a similar way, with the United midfielder also out of contract at the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Red Devils would only be able to afford additional purchases this summer if they were able to cash in on some of the fringe members of the squad.

Jesse Lingard continues to be linked with a move away, while Phil Jones is also seen as expendable by the United hierarchy.

As far as Camavinga is concerned, though, a move to Manchester before the deadline on August 31 looks highly unlikely.

There are concerns among United fans that the team's midfield is not strong enough to support a Premier League title tilt this term.

Solskjaer's side, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at the weekend, face Wolves on Sunday.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on the standard price!

NOW READ

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

FEATURE From fat jokes to the Ballon d'Or: How Gerd Müller became "Muhammad Ali of the penalty box"

2021/22 80 players across Europe you need to watch this season