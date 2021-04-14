Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils want to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo - report

Manchester United are considering a move for their former forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Portugal international faces an uncertain future as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his Juventus contract this summer.

There have been suggestions that the Serie A champions could look to cash in on Ronaldo at the end of the campaign.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 97 goals in 126 games in all competitions for the club, but Juventus have failed to challenge for the Champions League during his time in Turin.

After being eliminated by Ajax in the quarter-finals in 2018/19, the Bianconeri have suffered back-to-back exits in the last 16 of the competition.

Juventus were knocked out by Porto in this year’s edition and are also on the verge of handing their Serie A crown over to Inter.

Some have called for the Italian giants to rebuild their squad this summer, and Ronaldo could be sold to aid that process.

According to Calciomercato , United would be interested in bringing the Portuguese back to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League title, and Ronaldo would bring proven quality and vast experience to the ranks.

United could be on the lookout for a new striker in the summer, with Edinson Cavani having been strongly linked with a move to Boca Juniors.

And the Italian outlet reports that the Red Devils would consider a swap deal that would send Paul Pogba back to Juventus.

The France international is also out of contract in 2022 and has continually been linked with the exit door over the last couple of years.

If Ronaldo does bid farewell to Juventus, United could face competition for his signature from PSG and Sporting CP.

Ronaldo came through the ranks at Sporting before moving to Old Trafford for £12.25m in 2003.

