Manchester United v Liverpool live stream and best betting odds: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Liverpool live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 24 October, 4:30pm

Looking for a Manchester United v Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Manchester United face sworn enemies Liverpool at Old Trafford in the standout game of the Premier League weekend – and some standout betting odds can see you maximise your winnings.

It's a chance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to relieve some pressure with a statement victory - but the Reds have started the season in scintillating form, making clear their title credentials with an unbeaten start which has seen them score a league-high 22 goals.

United recorded another dramatic Champions League comeback on Wednesday night, coming from 2-0 down at home to Atalanta to win 3-2 - but they have drawn one and lost two of their last three Premier League games, including a chastening 4-2 defeat away to Leicester last time out.

Of the last ten league meetings between the teams, United have won only one - with Jürgen Klopp's side coming out on top three times and running out 4-2 winners in this exact fixture last season.

Raphael Varane remains sidelined for this one, and Solskjaer could be without Fred and Marcus Rashford after both came off injured in midweek - while it has also been reported that Bruno Fernandes could miss out due to a knock.

Aside from long-term absentee Harvey Elliott, Klopp should only be without the services of Thiago - with the Reds hopeful of Curtis Jones being fit enough to make the matchday squad.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 24 October, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

