Marseille sign Fanni to replace Azpilicueta

"An agreement has been reached between Marseille, Rennes and Rod Fanni for the two-and-a-half year deal that will be signed when the player has undergone the usual medical checks on Wednesday night," Marseille said on their website.

Right-back Fanni, who started his professional career at Martigues in 1999, will replace Cesar Azpilicueta after the Spaniard was ruled out for the season last month through injury.

The 29-year-old Fanni won the last of his five caps for France in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Norway last August.