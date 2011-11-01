Naismith ruled out for rest of season

"He will sadly miss the rest of the season," Rangers said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

"Steven will be seen by the same surgeon who successfully treated him in 2008 and his rehabilitation programme will be 8-9 months."

Naismith is the top scorer with nine goals in the Scottish Premier League this season, his strikes helping the Glasgow club open up a nine-point lead at the top after just 13 games.

City rivals Celtic are 12 points off the pace in third.