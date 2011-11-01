Naismith ruled out for rest of season
Rangers and Scotland striker Steven Naismith has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee against Aberdeen on Saturday.
"He will sadly miss the rest of the season," Rangers said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.
"Steven will be seen by the same surgeon who successfully treated him in 2008 and his rehabilitation programme will be 8-9 months."
Naismith is the top scorer with nine goals in the Scottish Premier League this season, his strikes helping the Glasgow club open up a nine-point lead at the top after just 13 games.
City rivals Celtic are 12 points off the pace in third.
