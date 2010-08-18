Nasri out for a month
By app
LONDON - Arsenal's France midfielder Samir Nasri will be sidelined for a month following knee surgery, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Nasri played for the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's season opening 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday but picked up a minor knee ligament injury during the match.
GEAR:Get your hands on the new Arsenal kits from Kitbag. 10% discount here
The timing is a blow for manager Arsene Wenger as Nasri was in good form during pre-season and at Anfield on Sunday.
"Samir Nasri will today undergo minor surgery on his knee following a meniscal injury sustained during the match against Liverpool," the club said on their website.
"Nasri, who has been in impressive form, will be out of action for a month."
Nasri, 23, made a total of 34 appearances for Arsenal last season scoring five goals.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.