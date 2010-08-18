Nasri out for a month

Nasri played for the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's season opening 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday but picked up a minor knee ligament injury during the match.

The timing is a blow for manager Arsene Wenger as Nasri was in good form during pre-season and at Anfield on Sunday.

"Samir Nasri will today undergo minor surgery on his knee following a meniscal injury sustained during the match against Liverpool," the club said on their website.

"Nasri, who has been in impressive form, will be out of action for a month."

Nasri, 23, made a total of 34 appearances for Arsenal last season scoring five goals.

