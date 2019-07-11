Fiorentina braced for defender bid as Manchester United come knocking

Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to reports in Italy.

The Serbia international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time after an impressive spell in Florence.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that United made an approach to the Serie A club about the 21-year-old two days ago.

The move marks the resumption of their interest in the defender, who can operate at centre-back or right-back.

Fiorentina received a €40 million bid from the Red Devils for Milenkovic in January, but turned it down as it failed to meet their valuation of €50m.

The Serbian featured regularly for La Viola last season, scoring three goals in 34 Serie A appearances.

