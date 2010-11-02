Noble out with appendicitis

Noble suffered abdominal pains at the club's training ground on Monday and was rushed to hospital where he underwent an hour-long operation to remove his appendix, the club said on its website.

GEAR:Get 10% off West Ham shirts here, courtesy of online retailer Kitbag

The former England under 21 international has started all 10 of West Ham's league games this season but is set to miss key clashes against Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

West Ham are bottom of the table with six points from their opening 10 games.