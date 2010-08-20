Olympiakos agree to sign Pantelic

"Olympiakos announces that it has agreed to sign Serbian striker Marko Pantelic," the club said on their website. "The footballer will sign a two-year contract."

The agreement with the 31-year-old Pantelic, who failed to agree a new deal with Ajax, was subject to a medical, the club said.

Pantelic has made 35 appearances and scored seven goals for Serbia. He spent one season at Ajax, after a successful four-year spell at Hertha Berlin, and scored 16 times in 25 league appearances for the Dutch side.

Pantelic is Olympiakos's third signing in as many days, following the arrivals of Hungarian international Krisztian Nemeth from Liverpool and young Brazilian forward Chumbinho.

According to local media reports, Olympiakos are also set to sign defensive midfielder Moises Hurtardo from Espanyol.

