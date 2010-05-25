Pandiani extends Osasuna contract
By app
MADRID - Uruguayan striker Walter Pandiani has extended his contract with Osasuna until the end of next season with an option for another term, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.
"I am very happy and very proud to wear the shirt of Osasuna for another season," the 34-year-old former international said on the Pamplona-based club's website.
"I had other offers but Osasuna has always been my priority and I am very satisfied to have reached an agreement," he added.
Montevideo-born Pandiani, who scored 11 league goals this term, has also played for Deportivo La Coruna, Birmingham City and Espanyol.
