Pandiani extends Osasuna contract

"I am very happy and very proud to wear the shirt of Osasuna for another season," the 34-year-old former international said on the Pamplona-based club's website.

"I had other offers but Osasuna has always been my priority and I am very satisfied to have reached an agreement," he added.

Montevideo-born Pandiani, who scored 11 league goals this term, has also played for Deportivo La Coruna, Birmingham City and Espanyol.

