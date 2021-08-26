Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City exit in 2023 and speaks about potential next job

Pep Guardiola has revealed that he is likely to leave Manchester City in 2023.

The Catalan is currently in his sixth season at the Etihad Stadium, where he has won three Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup.

He also led City to their first Champions League final in 2021 and will be aiming to win this season's edition of the tournament.

Guardiola signed a two-year extension to his deal in November, committing his future at the club until 2023.

This is already his longest stint in charge of a team, having managed Barcelona for four years and Bayern Munich for three.

And Guardiola says he is unlikely to remain in Manchester beyond the end of next season.

"Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," he said at an XP Investimentos event on Wednesday.

"After seven years on this team, I think I'm going to have a stop. I'm going to have to take a break, see what we've done.

"And in the process, I would like to coach a South American (national team), European (national team), playing a Copa America, I want to have that experience."

Guardiola took a year out of the game after leaving Barcelona in 2012, but he has not had an extended break since then.

The news will not come as a major surprise to City, who are presumably already working on plans to find a successor to Guardiola.

That will not be easy, of course, but City's financial might means they will almost certainly stick around as regular title challengers.

There is no chance of Guardiola losing focus in the meantime. He may have mentioned his plans for the future this week, but his desire to win silverware is undiminished.

City will be looking for their second win of the season when they face Arsenal on Saturday.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on the standard price!

NOW READ

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

FEATURE From fat jokes to the Ballon d'Or: How Gerd Müller became "Muhammad Ali of the penalty box"

2021/22 80 players across Europe you need to watch this season