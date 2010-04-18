Petrov to sit out remainder of season

"My season is over," Petrov told Trud daily.

"I wanted to play in several matches at the end of the championship but the doctors said I should take a rest for three more weeks.

"I'm very disappointed," added the 31-year-old, who underwent surgery in Barcelona after being hurt during City's 1-1 draw at Stoke City in February.

The former Wolfsburg and Atletico Madrid winger joined City on a three-year deal in 2007 but his spell has been marred by serious injuries and he was not given a regular start under former coach Mark Hughes.

Petrov, capped 77 times by his country, is still to announce where he will be playing next season after he turned down a contract extension.

