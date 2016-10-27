Pjaca out for up to three weeks

Juventus forward Marko Pjaca has been ruled out for up to three weeks due to a leg injury.

Pjaca, 21, has swelling around his left fibula, in an injury sustained earlier this month.

The Serie A champions confirmed the Croatian "will remain on the sidelines for between two to three weeks".

Pjaca has made seven appearances – all off the bench – for Juve this season, with the last of those coming on October 2.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are two points clear atop the league table after Wednesday's 4-1 win over Sampdoria.