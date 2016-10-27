Pjaca out for up to three weeks
A leg injury will see forward Marko Pjaca sidelined for between two to three weeks for Juventus.
Juventus forward Marko Pjaca has been ruled out for up to three weeks due to a leg injury.
Pjaca, 21, has swelling around his left fibula, in an injury sustained earlier this month.
The Serie A champions confirmed the Croatian "will remain on the sidelines for between two to three weeks".
Pjaca has made seven appearances – all off the bench – for Juve this season, with the last of those coming on October 2.
Massimiliano Allegri's men are two points clear atop the league table after Wednesday's 4-1 win over Sampdoria.
