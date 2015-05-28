Porto activate release clause for Casemiro
Casemiro is set to join Porto on a permanent basis, after they met the the Real Madrid loanee's release fee.
Porto have activated the release fee for on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.
The midfielder joined the Primeira Liga side on a one-year loan in July and has impressed at Estadio do Dragao.
Brazil international Casemiro scored three goals in 28 league appearances for Porto and looks set to stay in Portugal.
La Liga giants Real can opt to reject the move but would have to compensate Porto.
