QPR v Sheffield Wednesday live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 10 April, 3pm BST

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to strengthen their Championship survival bid when they face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Darren Moore became the Owls’ third permanent manager of the season when he took charge at Hillsborough last month. His first four games at the helm yielded just a solitary point, but a surprise 2-1 win at promotion-chasing Barnsley gave everyone at Wednesday a lift. That victory was followed by a narrow loss to Watford, before the Yorkshire outfit thrashed Cardiff 5-0 last time out. They will be looking to build on that momentum here.

Despite two wins in their last three games, Wednesday still face an uphill battle to secure their second-tier status. They have only ended a gameweek outside of the bottom three on two occasions this term, having begun the campaign with a six-point deduction. Currently 23rd, they are seven points adrift of safety, and although they have a game in hand on Birmingham in 21st, Rotherham in 22nd have played three games fewer than the Owls.

QPR are sitting much more comfortably in the top half of the table. They were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest last time out, but their overall record in the last couple of months has been excellent: Rangers have won four and drawn one of their last seven matches. That has lifted them up to 12th place in the standings, and Mark Warburton will be keen to see his team end the season strongly even though a play-off place is unobtainable.

QPR will have to make do without Luke Amos, Tom Carroll, Jordy de Wijs and Charlie Owens for the visit of Moore’s side to Loftus Road.

Wednesday will be unable to call upon the services of Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo, Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo and Joost van Aken as they seek another much-needed win.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

