Radu signs five-year contract with Lazio

Stefan Radu has committed his long-term future to Lazio by signing a five-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Romanian left-back's deal in the Italian capital had been due to expire at the end of next season.

But Radu will now remain with Lazio until 2020 after helping them to third place in Serie A last campaign.

Radu joined Lazio in 2008 from Dinamo Bucharest and has won two Coppa Italia titles and a Supercoppa Italiana in his time with the club.