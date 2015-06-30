Ranocchia and Carrizo sign new Inter deals

Italy captain Andrea Ranocchia has signed a four-year contract extension with Inter.

The defender joined the Milan giants from Genoa in January 2011 and has gone on to become a key player.

Ranocchia has racked up 156 appearances for the Serie A outfit and looks set to make many more after agreeing a new deal.

Inter published a short statement on their website revealing that the centre-back's new contract will run until June 30, 2019.

Goalkeper Juan Pablo Carrizo also signed a new contract on Tuesday, extending his stay for a further two years.