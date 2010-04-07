Renard resigns as Zambia coach

Renard's departure from his first senior role comes after media reports have linked him with the vacant coaching job of Angola.

"Renard handed in his letter of intent to be excused as he stated his desire to pursue other professional interests elsewhere," FAZ spokesman Eric Mwanza said in a statement.

"FAZ and Renard therefore amicably agreed on the way forward. In view of this development, FAZ's consultations and efforts to have him extend his contract have been suspended."

The 41-year-old led Zambia to the African Nations Cup quarter-finals in January, their first appearance in the last eight in 14 years.

Renard's record with Zambia, who he took charge of just under two years ago after a spell as assistant coach with Ghana, was 14 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats in 34 matches.

The Frenchman played for Cannes in his homeland before working as assistant to compatriot Claude LeRoy in China, England and with Ghana's Black Stars.

