Riise joins Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos coach Roberto Carlos has signed a player after his own heart - rampaging Norwegian full-back John Arne Riise.

The Dynamos announced the capture of the 34-year-old former Norway international on Tuesday, with Riise moving to the Indian Super League (ISL) after being released by Cypriot club APOEL at the end of last season.

Delhi finished fifth in the inaugural ISL campaign, winning just four of their 14 matches to miss out on the finals by a point.