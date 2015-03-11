Schalke activate Nastasic transfer clause
Matija Nastasic will remain at Schalke past the end of the season after the club activated his transfer clause.
Schalke have completed the signing of Matija Nastasic, after activating the Manchester City loanee's transfer clause.
A tweet from the Bundesliga club read: "Schalke have activated the transfer clause with Nastasic and he will remain at S04."
