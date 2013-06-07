Shakhtar sign Wellington after Fernandinho exit
By app
Shakhtar Donetsk have signed Brazilian midfielder Wellington Nem for nine million euros on a five-year contract from Fluminense, the Ukrainian club said on Thursday.
The deal follows the transfer of Wellington's compatriot Fernandinho from Shakhtar to Manchester City for a fee estimated by British media at 30 million pounds.
"I know this club is used to winning and collecting lots of titles. That was the main reason I came to Donetsk. Besides, lots of Brazilians play here and have a good reputation," 21-year-old Wellington told the club's official website.
The attacking midfielder was named best newcomer in the Brazilian League in 2011 while on loan at Figueirense.
