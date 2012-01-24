Six signs two-year contract to coach Togo

The 57-year-old Six oversaw two World Cup preliminary-round qualifying matches for Togo in November plus the return to the side of Emmanuel Adebayor after almost two years of self-imposed exile.

The federation said Six's main task would be to qualify Togo for the next Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa in 2013 and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"The national team needs to return to a higher level. When I first saw the team I asked why they had not qualified for the 2012 Nations Cup because they have a lot of good players. My objective is to get good results and put the confidence back in the team," Six said in a statement released by the federation.

His first test is a 2013 Nations Cup qualifying tie away against Kenya on February 29.