Slavia Prague v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Slavia Prague v Arsenal live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 15 April, 8pm BST

Arsenal still have work to do as they seek to advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League at the expense of Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked to have secured a valuable first-leg advantage when Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock in the 86th minute last week. A 1-0 victory would have put Arsenal in an excellent position to progress to the last four, but Tomas Holes popped up in the third minute of stoppage time to draw Slavia level. That away goal could yet prove pivotal, as the Czech outfit look to add Arsenal to a list of British scalps which includes Leicester and Rangers.

Arsenal did bounce back from Thursday's disappointment by beating Sheffield United 3-0 on Sunday, but the Blades are enduring a dismal season and it would be a mistake to read too much into that result.

Still, Arteta will have been pleased with the dominance of his team’s display, and Arsenal will hope their speed on the counter-attack gives them the edge over a Slavia team that has proved difficult to beat throughout 2020/21.

Indeed, Jindrich Trpisovsky’s charges have still not lost a single match in the Czech First League this term. And while they did suffer two defeats in the Europa League group stage, Slavia won their four other matches and advanced to the knockout rounds with a degree of comfort.

Those aforementioned triumphs over Leicester and Rangers show that Slavia should not be underestimated, and their battling qualities were again on display at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday.

Bukayo Saka picked up a thigh injury at the weekend and will need to be assessed ahead of the game. Kieran Tierney and David Luiz are definitely out, but Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could all be available for the game at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

