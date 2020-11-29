Southampton v Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Southampton v Manchester United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 29 November, 2pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they travel to St Mary’s this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side edged out West Brom 1-0 last time out, moving them into the top half of the table. United have been hugely inconsistent so far this season, and Solskjaer will be desperate to see his team build some positive momentum as a particularly hectic December approaches. A top-four finish is the minimum objective for the Red Devils this term, and United fans will want to see their team up towards the top of the standings as soon as possible.

With plenty of options at his disposal, there is a feeling that Solskjaer is still not sure what his best team looks like. Paul Pogba’s status in the squad is particularly unclear - the Frenchman was injured last weekend but has been left on the bench despite being fit in other games - and Donny van de Beek has played very few minutes so far. Pogba could return here and Eric Bailly is also nearing a return, but Phil Jones and Luke Shaw are both out.

Southampton drew 1-1 with Wolves on Monday night, extending their unbeaten run to seven games in the Premier League. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s high-energy style of play could cause United problems, particularly if the visitors to the south coast are slow out of the blocks.

Hasenhuttl will have to make do without Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond once more, while Will Smallbone is also sidelined with injury. Walcott looks set to continue alongside Che Adams up top in Southampton’s 4-2-2-2 formation, with Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo poised to provide support to the front two.

United have been better on the road than at Old Trafford thus far, having only lost one away game in all competitions so far in 2020/21. They are also unbeaten at St Mary’s since 2003, when a late James Beattie goal earned the hosts all three points against a team containing Ruud van Nistelrooy, Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

