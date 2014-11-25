Sporting-Maribor delayed as lights go out
The second half of Sporting Lisbon's UEFA Champions League clash with Maribor on Tuesday was delayed after a power cut.
After Marco Silva's side had shone in the first half of their Group G match the lights went out at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.
The delay was a particular frustration for the hosts, who had led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from Carlos Mane and Nani.
Both sides went into the match needing to win to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive, with Sporting only a point behind second-placed Schalke prior to kick-off.
