Sporting seal deal for Jeffren

The 23-year-old Venezuelan-born Spanish youth international struggled to find a regular place in the Barcelona first team and was allowed to leave the European champions' tour of the United States to complete the move.

The Portuguese club added in a statement late on Wednesday that Jeffren had signed a five-year contract and Barcelona would pick up 20 percent of any profit Sporting made should they sell the player in the future.

Sporting finished 36 points adrift of champions Porto in third place last season but have made several signings under new coach Domingos Paciencia, who led Braga to last season's Europa League final.