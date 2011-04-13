Stanislawski to leave St Pauli at end of season

The 41-year-old, who steered St Pauli into the Bundesliga last year, is the latest in a merry-go-round of managerial changes and is widely expected to replace Marco Pezzaiuoli, who will leave Hoffenheim at the end of this campaign.

"A warm, proper, melancholic thank you, our dear Stani, you'll never walk alone," the relegation-threatened club said in a brief emotion-filled statement. "At the moment it is difficult to express what we feel."

Hamburg-born Stanislawski played at St Pauli for 11 years before taking over as coach in 2006 and guiding them into the top division in 2010. They are currently second from bottom of the Bundesliga with just 28 points from 29 games.