Strinic leaves Hajduk Split for Dnipro
By app
ZAGREB - Croatia full-back Ivan Strinic has moved from Hajduk Split to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk on a four-year deal, the Ukrainian club announced on Thursday.
The arrival of the 23-year-old defender comes after Ghana right back Samuel Inkoom and Brazilian midfielder Giuliano signed for the club earlier this week.
The club did not disclose transfer fees for the players.
Dnipro are fourth in the standings, 17 points adrift of leaders Shakhtar Donetsk but only five behind second-placed Dynamo Kiev as they chase a top-two finish and a Champions League qualifying spot for next season.
The club's new president Ihor Kolomoyskyy has set a place in Europe's premier club competition as his goal.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.