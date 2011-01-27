Strinic leaves Hajduk Split for Dnipro

The arrival of the 23-year-old defender comes after Ghana right back Samuel Inkoom and Brazilian midfielder Giuliano signed for the club earlier this week.

The club did not disclose transfer fees for the players.

Dnipro are fourth in the standings, 17 points adrift of leaders Shakhtar Donetsk but only five behind second-placed Dynamo Kiev as they chase a top-two finish and a Champions League qualifying spot for next season.

The club's new president Ihor Kolomoyskyy has set a place in Europe's premier club competition as his goal.